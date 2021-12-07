Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

