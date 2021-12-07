Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3,705.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 594,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $26,952,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of G stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

