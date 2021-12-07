Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 515,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

NYSE RGA opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

