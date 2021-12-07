Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price rose 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 124,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,968,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

