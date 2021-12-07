Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 464,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,085,342. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

