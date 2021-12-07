Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

