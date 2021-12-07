Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

