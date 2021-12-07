Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Argus boosted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

