Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

