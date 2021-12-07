Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,006 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

