Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,119,000 after buying an additional 1,197,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

