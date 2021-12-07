Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 15,012 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

