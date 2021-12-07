Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everi by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,351. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.79. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.