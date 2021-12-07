Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $709.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.