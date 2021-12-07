Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,033 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Primoris Services worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

