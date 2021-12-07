Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 393,893 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 224.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,893 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.