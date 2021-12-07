Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) & First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Head-To-Head Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Paramount Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paramount Group and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 57.56%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.02% -0.57% -0.30% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.66 -$24.70 million ($0.17) -51.00 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Paramount Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.