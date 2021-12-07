Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $39.46 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

