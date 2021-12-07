Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,257 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.