Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $311.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

