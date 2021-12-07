Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,780. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 1,868,153 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 1,204,688 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $9,330,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

