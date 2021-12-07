Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $536.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.88.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
PAYC traded up $16.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.39. 401,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.46. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
