Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $536.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

PAYC traded up $16.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.39. 401,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.46. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

