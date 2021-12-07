Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $15.88 Million Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,445 shares during the quarter. Inovalon accounts for 2.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.25% of Inovalon worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after buying an additional 1,424,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 520,104 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,938,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,141,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

