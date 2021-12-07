Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $19.48 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 3.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.