Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 17,948 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 740,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for about 2.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after buying an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

