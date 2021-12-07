Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

