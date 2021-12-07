Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pentair by 44,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.76. 1,240,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,802. Pentair has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

