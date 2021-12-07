Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

