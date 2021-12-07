Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.99. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.75 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of £127.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

