Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.