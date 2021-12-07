Phreesia, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phreesia in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

PHR opened at $53.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

