Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHUN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Phunware stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Phunware has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 13.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. State Street Corp bought a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth $433,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

