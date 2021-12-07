Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,150 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,246 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ERII opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

