Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $176,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TAK opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.