Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

