Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $214,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

