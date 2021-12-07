Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,898 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,823,000 after buying an additional 702,757 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 270,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

