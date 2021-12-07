Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $205.38 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

