Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.13% of Silicom worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 180.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Silicom during the second quarter worth $57,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.65. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.10.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

