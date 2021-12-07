Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $1,489,382.10 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.74. 2,063,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $120,971,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

