Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Shares Up 20%

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE) shares shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 159,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 120,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

