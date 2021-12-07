Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $15.78 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.