Piper Sandler Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

NYSE PVH opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

