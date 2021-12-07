Pizza Price Reaches $0.0242 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Pizza has a total market cap of $749,435.87 and approximately $147,806.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010479 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00140194 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.66 or 0.00579115 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.