Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $228,731.19 and approximately $807.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.26 or 0.08388238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.27 or 1.00158285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

