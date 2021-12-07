Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $27.42 million and $1.58 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00210448 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,781,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

