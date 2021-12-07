Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.19

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Polker has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $1.45 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars.

