Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

