Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Trex stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $138.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

