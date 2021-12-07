Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 145.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.